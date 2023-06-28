A month after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement, Versova–Bandra Sea Link in Mumbai has been renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu, while Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has been named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The move is being seen as an attempt to woo Maharashtrian voters ahead of next year's assembly elections. Aurangabad To Be Renamed to Sambhaji Nagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv, Approves Centre.

Versova–Bandra Sea Link & Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Renamed

Maharashtra | Versova–Bandra Sea Link renamed Veer Savarkar Setu; Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

