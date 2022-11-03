In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, BJP MP from Chittorgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi slapped a government employee in public. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 7-second video clip, Joshi, a BJP MP from Chittorgarh can be seen slapping a government employee as other people including police officials look on. Leopard Spotted in Madhya Pradesh, Video of Wild Cat on Railway Tracks Creates Panic Among Locals.

BJP MP Slaps Government Employee in Public

