In a shocking incident, a swing in Mohali broke and came crashing down to ground on Monday. The incident occurred during a fair in Mohali. Several people, including children were injured in the accident. In the video, it can be seen that the swing broke midair and came crashing down to the ground. The people on the swing flung out of their chairs due to the impact after it crashed to the ground. A police investigation of the incident is underway.

Watch Video:

WATCH - Several injured after swing falls straight to the ground from the air in Mohali.#Mohali #Punjab pic.twitter.com/65LxZ5xsrP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2022

