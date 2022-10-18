Heavy downpour in the city led to waterlogged roads and traffic in Pune. Netizens to shared pictures and videos of the waterlogged city by using #punerains. In the midst of all this, one video of two men trying to save their bike amid heavy rainfall in Pune is going viral on social media. In the video, two men can be seen trying to save their scooter from being washed away. However, the force of the water after heavy downpour in the city was such that their bike can be seen dragged to a few distance. Video of Army Sniper Lying Still As King Cobra Wraps Around His Weapon Goes Viral.

Men Try To Save Scooter From Being Washed Away

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)