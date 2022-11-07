A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur where some youths can be seen consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes outside the district school. The video shows five to six youths engaged in the act. After the video of the incident went viral, authorities also took cognizance of the case. The viral video shows six youths sitting outside a district school in Sitapur and consuming alcohol and smoking. The video also shows the face of one of the youths while others can be seen looking away from the camera or wearing a mask to hide their identity. After the video went viral, the Sitapur police swung into action and took cognizance and are investigating the matter. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore

Watch Viral Video:

प्रभारी निरीक्षक सिधौली को जांच एवम् संबंधित के विरुद्ध आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया हैl — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) November 7, 2022

