A Chhatarpur Nagar Palika employee has been sacked after a video of him touching a folk dancer inappropriately during a programme surfaced online. The video soon went viral on social media. In the video, the employee can be seen touching the folk dancer, to which the woman objected. Reportedly, the women dancers lodged a complaint against the employee. Acting on the complaint, strict action was taken against the employee and he was terminated from his job. Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: One More FIR Lodged in Minor Girls’ Sexual Harassment Case in Karnataka.

Chhatarpur Nagar Palika Employee Sacked:

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)