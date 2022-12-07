In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, a mysterious object was found in Telangana's Vikarabad district. According to reports, the mysterious object which looks like a round rock collapsed in the agricultural lands in Mogiligund, Marpalli mandal. A video of the mysterious object has also gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the object came from nowhere and fell in the field. Investigation regarding the strange object is underway. Telangana CM KCR’s National Party BRS To Start Expanding From Maharashtra.

Mysterious Object Appears in Telangana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)