A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where a viral video showed Vishal Singh, a B.Com student from Gorakhpur, brutally assaulting Raza Khan and forcing him to lick his slipper. Singh was later murdered on November 16, found stabbed near his Holi Ballia village home. His blood-soaked body was discovered just 150 meters away, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Khan, the main accused, on November 20 after an encounter near Baghda bridge. Khan, shot in the leg during the operation, confessed to killing Singh due to old enmity. A knife believed to be used in the murder was recovered. Singh's family and locals, angered by alleged police inaction, staged protests demanding justice. Deoria Shocker: Youth Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh, Family Protests Demanding Action.

Vishal Singh Murder in Deoria (Disturbing Video)

#देवरिया का ये वही गुंडा विशाल सिंह है,जिसकी हत्या की गई है।इस vedioमें देखिये कैसे एक मुस्लिम युवक को 5 लोग घेरे हैं और विशाल सिंह अपना चप्पल चाटवा रहा है।भाई गुंडई करोगे तो पेले जाओगे ही इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है। BJP की सरकार आने पर ठाकुरों का मन ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। pic.twitter.com/G2xUKbXxDU — पवन चौहान PAWAN CHAUHAN (@Pawan05676) November 21, 2024

Accused Arrested

