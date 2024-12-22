In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Wadala area, a 4-year-old boy, Ayush Laxman Kinvade, was killed after a speeding Creta SUV ran over him near Ambedkar College. The boy, who lived on the footpath with his family, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The accused, 19-year-old Sandeep Gole from Vile Parle, was arrested shortly after the incident. According to police, the boy’s family, including his father who works as a labourer, was left devastated. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case to determine the circumstances leading to the accident. Nelamangala Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Container Truck Toppling Over SUV on Bengaluru National Highway, 6 Killed.

Mumbai Accident

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car near Ambedkar College in Mumbai's Wadala area. The heartbreaking incident occurred on Saturday The victim was part of a family living on the footpath. His father works as a labourer and decorator to make ends meet,… pic.twitter.com/1DlBg6qXhr — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 22, 2024

