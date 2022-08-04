Speaking about the National Herald Case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the National Herald case is an intimidation attempt. "They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure...We won't be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want," he said.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)