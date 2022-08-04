Speaking about the National Herald Case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the National Herald case is an intimidation attempt. "They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure...We won't be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want," he said.

Check tweet:

