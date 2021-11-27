Amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur has said that BCCI should take the government's permission before India's tour of South Africa

#WATCH | In such situations, every board be it BCCI or any other, should take permission from Govt of India. Govt will take a decision when it gets the application from them (BCCI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Indian cricket team's tour to South Africa pic.twitter.com/PnOyEXBR5c — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

