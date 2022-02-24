The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has expanded its control room in Delhi and made it operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine as the tension in Ukraine escalates. Earlier, MEA had issued 24x7 helpline numbers in view of the prevailing condition in Ukraine.

#WATCH | MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid #RussiaUkraineConflict

