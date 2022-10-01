The locals celebrate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday as the city bagged the cleanest city award for the 6th consecutive time in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022. For the sixth consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in a government survey. In the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, Surat in Gujarat has been adjudged as the second cleanest city. The survey is being conducted since 2016. MP Urban Body Election Results 2022: AAP Bags 7 Seats, BJP Dents Kamal Nath's Bastion Chhindwara.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | People celebrate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore as the city bagged the cleanest city award for the 6th consecutive time in Swachh Survekshan Awards pic.twitter.com/hTnyWrYVJD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 1, 2022

