Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath, Kedarnath Dham on Thursday. He arrived earlier today for the Badrinath Temple visit. The Industrialist then visited Kedarnath Temple. He performed puja at both temples and donated Rs 5 crore to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). During this visit to Badrinath, Ambani also participated in a 'Gita Path' session. Mukesh Ambani frequently visits Badrinath and Kedarnath temples with his family. Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Udaipur (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

