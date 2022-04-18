Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said that the State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. "These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," he said. The development comes after Patil met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the law and order situation in the state and the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Home Minister also said that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state.

Check tweet:

We have kept an eye on the law & order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

