West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a 'Garjan Brigade' protest on March 10 in response to efforts to defame the state and its officials. CM Mamata urged supporters, "I urge all those people to hold a strong protest on March 10 against the efforts being made to defame Bengal and Bengal officials. I request all of you to reach the brigade by 11:30 to 12 pm." Mamata Banerjee Plays Dhol Video: West Bengal CM Tries Her Hands on Dhol, Performs Traditional Dance During an Event in East Medinipur; Heartwarming Clip Surfaces.

CM Mamata Banerjee Calls for 'Garjan Brigade' Protest

Howrah: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "The 'Garjan Brigade' has been called on the coming March 10 March. I urge all those people to hold a strong protest on March 10 against the efforts that are being made to defame Bengal and Bengal officials. I request all of you to… pic.twitter.com/lX6DTNbH1z — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

