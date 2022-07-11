‘Raja’, the oldest living Royal Bengal tiger in the country breathed his last. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara, West Bengal from many years. After a crocodile attack he was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity.

Check Tweet:

West Bengal | Raja - the tiger from SKB rescue center, died today around 3 AM at the age of 25 years and 10 months making it one of the longest surviving tigers in the country. pic.twitter.com/kg7l5UFFu7 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

