A viral photo from November 27 shows a Woman SPG Commando in the security detail of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking discussions on social media. While some users claimed this was the first time a female commando had been part of the PM's security, others pointed out that she was previously seen in the security detail of President Droupadi Murmu. However, similar claims had circulated seven years ago when a video showed a woman commando in Modi’s security. Notably, the first instance of women commandos in the Special Protection Group (SPG) protecting a high-profile figure occurred in 2013 when two women were seen guarding Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur. PM Narendra Modi Requests Supporters to Remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ From Social Media Profiles, Says ‘I Derived a Lot of Strength From It’.

Woman SPG Commando in PM Narendra Modi's Security Detail

Woman Commando in PM's SPG! From Agniveer to Fighter pilots, from Combat Positions to Commando in Prime Minister's SPG, the participation of women in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front. More power to women. Thank you PM… pic.twitter.com/TUxae0QIzm — Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) November 28, 2024

First Woman SPG Commando in PM's Security, Netizens Claim

Just witnessed history in the making! For the first time, I noticed a female officer in the Special Protection Group (SPG).🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/BSgJKLw8sc — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) November 27, 2024

Female SPG Commandos With Former PM Manmohan Singh's Wife

Female SPG commandos with then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's wife Smt Gurusharan Kaur .. https://t.co/PjNdT6cPTv pic.twitter.com/9tlM9KW6U6 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) November 28, 2024

Woman SPG Commando Seen Again with PM Modi

