Congress on January 17 paid heartfelt tributes to party worker YS Gandhi, who tragically passed away in a road accident. In a message posted on X, the party expressed deep sorrow, describing his death as "unfortunate and painful." The tribute further extended condolences to Gandhi's family, wishing them strength during this difficult time. YS Gandhi, known for his loyalty to the party, was also a participant in the Bharat Yatra. The Congress party acknowledged his dedication and service, offering prayers for his departed soul. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Promises INR 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity up to 300 Units.

Congress Mourns Loss of Bharat Yatra Traveler YS Gandhi

कांग्रेस के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता और भारत यात्री YS Gandhi जी की सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु की खबर बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। श्रद्धांजलि 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XHhN2a98Xr — Congress (@INCIndia) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)