Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is likely to be launched in India in October, reported news agency ANI quoting sources as saying. The development came almost three weeks after ZyCoV-D got the approval for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the country. Zydus Cadila's three-dose indigenous COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based jab that can be administered to people aged 12 and above.

