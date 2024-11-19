Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated a milestone of the State Bank of India (SBI). At an event held at the NCPA in Mumbai on November 18, 2024, she unveiled a commemorative coin marking the completion of 100 years of the iconic SBI Mumbai Main Branch building. She also launched Volume V of the Book on the Evolution of State Bank of India and Audio Books for all the volumes. The event was graced by dignitaries, including Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, SBI Chairman Shri C. S. Setty, and other distinguished guests. SBI Launches Cybersecurity Booklet ‘Be Scam Safe’ To Protect Individuals From Cyber Scams.

