The counting of votes for assembly election results 2024 will begin shortly, and the fate of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be unlocked soon. Looking at the positive trend given by various pollsters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing for its victory. Jalebis are being prepared at BJP headquarters in Delhi on votes-counting day for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. ‘Cash for Votes’ Storm in Maharashtra: BJP’s Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Shrinate, Says ‘Congress Habit To Spread Lies’.

Jalebi Preparations at BJP HQ

#WATCH | Jalebis being prepared at BJP headquarters in Delhi, on votes counting day for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections pic.twitter.com/MnZubGrLO9 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

