The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu has announced its decision to boycott the Erode East by-election 2025. In a statement, the alliance emphasised that the move is part of a strategic effort to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and ensure effective governance for the people. The NDA leaders affirmed their commitment to the welfare of the public through this decision. "After careful deliberation by all the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance party who care about the welfare of the people, we have decided that the National Democratic Alliance will boycott the Erode East by-election. Our goal is to eliminate the DMK in the 2026 assembly elections and provide good governance of the National Democratic Alliance for the people," NDA said in a statement. Assembly by Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur, Tamil Nadu’s Erode To Go to Polls on February 5, Result on February 8.

Erode East By-Election 2025

Tamil Nadu | After careful deliberation by all the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance party who care about the welfare of the people, we have decided that the National Democratic Alliance will boycott the Erode East by-election. Our goal is to eliminate the DMK in the… — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)