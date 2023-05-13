Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following party’s defeat in Karnataka assembly elections 2023. Congress surged ahead in the elections as it lead in 136 seats while the BJP was ahead in 65 seats and JD(S) at 19 seats. Karnataka Election Results 2023: ‘Mandate Against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda’, Says Siddaramaiah As Congress on Course for Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Basavaraj Bommai Tenders Resignation

Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following BJP's defeat in #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/cFI2EmgxKh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

