Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, an independent candidate named Imran Khan on Friday, October 27, went to file his nomination papers in Rajnagar constituency, sitting on a donkey. A picture of Imran Khan sitting on a donkey while going to file his nomination papers has also gone viral on social media. The picture shows Khan, an Independent candidate, sitting on a donkey and wearing a garland of onions and tomatoes. Speaking to news agency PTI, Khan said it was his way of conveying a message about the disappointment people face once they elect someone as an MLA. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

Independent Candidate Files Nomination in Rajnagar Constituency

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh Polls: Independent candidate goes to file nomination papers in Rajnagar constituency, sitting on a donkey Sitting on a donkey and wearing a garland made of onions and tomatoes, Imran Khan said that it was his way of conveying a message about the… pic.twitter.com/Aosvdl3Bf9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2023

