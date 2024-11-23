In a closely contested battle, Haroon Khan of Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in Versova, defeating BJP's Bharati Lavekar by a narrow margin of 1,728 votes. Lavekar, the sitting MLA, had held the seat for 10 years, making the loss a significant upset in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. According to the final vote tally, Haroon Khan secured 65,269 votes, while Dr Bharati Lavekar trailed with 63,541 votes. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Ajaz Khan Trolled For Getting Less Votes Than NOTA in Versova Assembly Polls.

Haroon Khan Defeats BJP’s Sitting MLA Bharati Lavekar

Haroon Khan (SS UBT) pulls off surprise win in Versova over Bharati Lavekar, who was the BJP's sitting MLA since 10 years Haroon Khan won by 1,728 votes Wins 65269 (+ 1728) HAROON KHAN Shiv Sena (UBT) Trailing 63541 ( -1728) DR. BHARATI LAVEKAR BJP — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)