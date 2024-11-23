Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified there would be no conflict over the choice of the next Chief Minister following the NDA’s landslide victory in the state elections. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stated that it had been agreed from the beginning that leaders of the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) would jointly decide the CM candidate post-elections. He assured that the decision would be unanimous and acceptable to all parties in the alliance. This statement comes amid speculation about the power-sharing formula in the victorious NDA coalition in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde, Who Will Become Next Maharashtra CM? As MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for Chief Minister's Post Begins, List of Strong Contenders .

Devendra Fadnavis on Chief Minister Face

#WATCH | Mumbai | When asked who will be the next CM of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on… pic.twitter.com/wfI6nqhN8F — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

