The NDTV Poll of Polls will show multiple exit polls results for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 today, November 20. The live streaming of the Maharashtra exit poll results can be watched on NDTV's YouTube channel, shortly after the voting concluded. As the voters seal the fate of 4,136 candidates running in the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats, the magic figure or the simple majority in Maharashtra is 145. Who will win the 2024 Maharashtra state legislative assembly elections, MVA or MahaYuti? Watch the Maharashtra exit polls and seat-wise predictions below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Polls Results 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)