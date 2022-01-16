Chandigarh, January 16: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh was denied a Congress ticket and will now fight as an independent candidate, according to media reports. The Punjab CM's brother, who had taken VRS to fight polls, has now decided to fight as independent candidate. The Congress on Saturday released list of 86 candidates. CM Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib seat and Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar east seat. Elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes is on March 10.

Punjab CM Channi’s Brother Turns Rebel, to Contest as Independent After Congress Denies Him Ticket. Dr Manohar Singh speaks to CNN News18 pic.twitter.com/HD3tsZSsdf — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 16, 2022

Punjab CM Channi’s brother to fight election from Bassi Pathana As an Independent against Congress candidate and sitting MLA. Advantage AAP on this seat now… pic.twitter.com/KHHYeShb3X — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) January 16, 2022

