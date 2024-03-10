The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes notable figures such as former cricketer Yusuf Pathan who will contest from Baharampur and party leader Mahua Moitra who will be contesting from Krishnanagar. The inclusion of Yusuf Pathan, a well-known figure in the cricketing world, and Mahua Moitra, a prominent party leader, indicates TMC’s strategic approach towards the elections. ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Has Zero Warranty, Claims TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee, Labels BJP Leaders As Outsiders and Anti-Bengal.

TMC Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

