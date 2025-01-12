AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of misleading slum dwellers in Delhi with false promises regarding housing. Speaking at a slum camp, Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that his statement, "Jaha jhuggi, waha makaan" (Where there are slums, there should be houses), was nothing but a lie. Kejriwal stated, “The BJP has misled the people, saying ‘jaha jhuggi, waha makaan,’ but they have failed to clarify whose 'makaan' they mean. They should be honest and admit that it’s ‘jaha jhuggi, waha inke dost ke makaan’ (Where there are slums, there will be houses for their friends).” He further criticized the BJP government’s poor track record, stating that over the past 11 years since the BJP came to power in 2014, only 4,700 houses had been constructed in Delhi. In contrast, there are around 4 lakh slums across the city. Kejriwal pointed out that at the current pace, it would take over 1,000 years to provide houses for every slum dweller in Delhi. Kejriwal accused the BJP of not being interested in building houses for the slum residents and stated that the situation would worsen in the coming years. “Within the next five years, Delhi’s slums will be demolished, and people will be left homeless, forced to live on the streets,” he added. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Amit Shah of Lying and Abusing Him, Says ‘Will Expose BJP’s Dirty Intentions Against Slum Dwellers With Full Evidence’.

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Misleading Slum Dwellers

#WATCH | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "The way Amit Shah ji lied to the slum dwellers of Delhi and tried to mislead them, today we have come to this slum camp to expose that lie. He said 'jaha jhuggi waha makaan' but the BJP people are not telling whose… pic.twitter.com/Jv3vCFLtM1 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

