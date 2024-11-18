Ollywood actress Elina Samantray has dropped dreamy pictures from her wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Anurag Panda. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Bali, Indonesia, on November 17. The actress took her Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her nuptial. The ceremony followed Odia rituals, with the bride decked in traditional blue lehenga and a bright red chunri, followed by heavy jewellery. The groom complemented her well in a pastel pink sherwani set. Both wore the traditional yellow crowns, called mukuta, to complete their traditional wedding looks, and the pictures are beyond dreamy. Her photo album shows the picturesque setting as the bride and groom exchanged the wedding vows. Anushka Sharma, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif – Decoding 5 Celebrity Brides' Looks As They Stunned on Their Wedding Day.

Elina Samantray and Anurag Panda Wedding Photos Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Elina Samantaray⭐️ (@rayelinasamantaray)

