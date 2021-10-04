Indian actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter, and budding actress Camila Cabello shared a fun camaraderie at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2021. The two gorgeous ladies are brand ambassadors of French personal care company L'Oréal walked the ramp along with other beautiful faces like Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, and Amber Heard. However, it was Aishwarya and Camila's fun girl bonding that caught netizens' attention, and they are loving it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks a Vision in White as She Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week (View Pics and Videos).

Look at Queens

camila cabello and aishwarya rai’s glo up is what i am here for 😍 pic.twitter.com/rLxhxY7SMD — ady 🦋❤️ (@camilahours) October 3, 2021

Terrific Trio

Katherine Langford with Camila Cabello and Aishwarya Rai<3. pic.twitter.com/gtFrBz6OVT — Katherine Langford lovebot (@comfortkath) October 3, 2021

Just Look at All of Them

aishwarya rai with camila cabello yes 🤍 pic.twitter.com/t1pAQmQ9ok — sandy🦋 (@smarcela81) October 4, 2021

Smiles All Around

camila cabello and aishwarya rai getting ready to SERVE together pic.twitter.com/wTopGDjVeN — ady 🦋❤️ (@camilahours) October 3, 2021

Another Stunning Pic

Look at Them Bonding

