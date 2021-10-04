Indian actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter, and budding actress Camila Cabello shared a fun camaraderie at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2021. The two gorgeous ladies are brand ambassadors of French personal care company L'Oréal walked the ramp along with other beautiful faces like Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, and Amber Heard. However, it was Aishwarya and Camila's fun girl bonding that caught netizens' attention, and they are loving it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks a Vision in White as She Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week (View Pics and Videos).
Look at Queens
camila cabello and aishwarya rai’s glo up is what i am here for 😍 pic.twitter.com/rLxhxY7SMD
— ady 🦋❤️ (@camilahours) October 3, 2021
Terrific Trio
Katherine Langford with Camila Cabello and Aishwarya Rai<3. pic.twitter.com/gtFrBz6OVT
— Katherine Langford lovebot (@comfortkath) October 3, 2021
Just Look at All of Them
aishwarya rai with camila cabello yes 🤍 pic.twitter.com/t1pAQmQ9ok
— sandy🦋 (@smarcela81) October 4, 2021
Smiles All Around
camila cabello and aishwarya rai
getting ready to SERVE together pic.twitter.com/wTopGDjVeN
— ady 🦋❤️ (@camilahours) October 3, 2021
Another Stunning Pic
Aishwarya with Amber Heard and Camilla Cabello ❤️✨💋@lorealparisfr#AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #CamilaCabello #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/QqEMkU87Fy
— Aishwarya Rai Fan🇲🇺 (@Rahul_Lat) October 3, 2021
Look at Them Bonding
Women from three continents #AishwaryaRai #CamilaCabello #KatherieneLangford#AishwaryaInParis pic.twitter.com/a3C673ua7s
— Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) October 3, 2021
