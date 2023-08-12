Ananya Panday effortlessly elevates the fashion quotient as she dons a sultry bralette paired with a stylish checkered blazer and denim jeans ensemble, showcasing a super chic and cool appearance. Her fashion statement has captured attention and admiration. As fans await her upcoming projects, the actress is set to grace the screen once again in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday’s First Look From Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Revealed Ahead of Teaser Launch (View Poster). Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

