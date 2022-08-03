BLACKPINK's Jennie had got a perfect style and charisma that exudes the beauty in her in the most effortless fashion. Recently, the K-pop star posted pics in black and white checkered dress which looked very chic and stylish. No doubt, she looked cute as a button in checkered dress which made her outfit an apt choice for a casual outing. She made her aesthetic vogue come to the fore by keeping her tresses open and completing the attractive look with grace. Simply gorg! The Idol Teaser: First Look at BLACKPINK’s Jennie in HBO Max’s Drama Series Is Out! (View Pic)

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jennie in Black and White Checkered Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

