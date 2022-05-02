BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a great performer, and she is appreciated for her rapping and dancing skills. But that is not the only thing fans admire her for, Lisa is a style icon for the youth, from her love for vintage clothes and her onstage costumes to her casual street style. Lisa has been making waves with her style choices. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures, and she looks adorable in them. Lisa is seen wearing a summer floral dress and she put a fun twist on it by pairing it with a cap. She posed goofily in the photos by placing a flower on her cap. BLACKPINK's Lisa is Simple Yet Stylish! From Bucket Hat to Cute Patterned Caps; Here's How Lizzy Styles Her Headwear.

