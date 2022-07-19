Janhvi Kapoor has got the snazzy vibe right! The 'GoodLuck Jerry' actress is spending her vacation at Poland and it seems like her fashion game just looks as vibrant as the location. Recently, she dropped pics in brown top and matching pants that looked lovely! The picturesque background added beauty to her enchanting looks. Though, it's her cheerful smile and buoyant charm that made her look so effortless and it seemed like she is making her scenic background even more appealing. Janhvi Kapoor Calls Varun Dhawan ‘Posy’ As She Gets All Comfy And Cosy On The Sets Of Their Upcoming Film (View Pics)

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Vibrant Look Now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)