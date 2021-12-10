Karan Johar is not only known for his stories but is considered a fashion icon by many. His bold looks often become the talk of the town and he sure sets some great fashion examples for everyone. Channelling his love for everything fashion, the filmmaker has started a new Instagram series called "Fashion Tip Of The Day" a.k.a #FTOTD. Sharing his first video, e advised his followers to 'go loose' which means to wear more loose clothes.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)