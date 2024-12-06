Kareena Kapoor never fails to make headlines or set trends with her impeccable sense of style, and her latest appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival opening was no exception. The actress dazzles in a stunning strapless purple gown embellished with intricate floral detailing. The gown perfectly flaunts her envious figure. For an added touch of glam, Kareen accessorises the look with exquisite diamond and ruby jewellery and a delicate net headpiece. Her makeup features a dewy and radiant base, complemented by winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and blush that enhance her features. Kareena ties the whole look together with a sleek and chic updo. View Kareena’s pictures below. Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Boss Lady Vibes in Pantsuits; 7 Best Looks to Admire (View Pics).

Kareena Dazzles at in a Stunning Purple Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

