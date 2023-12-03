Kareena Kapoor Khan, a renowned fashion icon, recently attended an event for Ralph Lauren at the Rambagh Palace, exuding elegance and glamour. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared captivating pictures of Bebo from the event on Insta, showcasing her sartorial prowess. Dressed in a metallic couture, Kareena embodied sophistication and style. The strapless design accentuated her slender frame and exuded luxury. Bebo's neatly styled hairdo complemented the ensemble, while kohled eyes and statement earrings added a touch of allure. Have a look! Kareena Kapoor Dishes Out Fashion Goals As She Poses in a Stylish Black Outfit With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Slays in Metallic Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒂𝒑𝒐𝒐𝒓 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒓𝒂𝒃 𝑭𝑪 (@kareena.arabfc)

