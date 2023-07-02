On a lazy Sunday, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pics which are awesomesauce. Right from sharing photo of her pet pooch to flaunting her toned bod in super sexy bikini, the girl is on fire. She didn't caption the post but instead dropped a heart. We are totally in love with the aesthetically pleasing pics of Khushi. Check it out. Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon? Singer's New Song True Stories Leads Fans to Speculate Something's Brewing Between the Two - Here's Why!

Khushi Kapoor Latest Post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

