Kriti Kharbanda is on cloud nine right now, as she has touched 8 million mark on Insta. The actress took to IG and dropped a few beachy pics of hers in bikini to celebrate 8M followers on the photo-video sharing app. In the clicks, she could be seen getting sunkissed and smiling for the cam by an awesome locale. SAG Awards 2023: Zendaya Brings Vintage Hollywood Charm at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (View Pics).

Kriti Kharbanda Is 8 Million Strong on Insta:

