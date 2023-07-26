Kriti Sanon's skincare game is definitely on point! The Shehzada actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her posing while soaking in the sun. The Bollywood actor is seen in a white bathrobe in her latest photos. Kriti looks absolutely gorgeous in her wet hair look. She looks absolutely radiant in her no-makeup avatar. "Fresh out of shower, sitting in the sunlight- besttttt feeling [sic]," Kriti Sanon added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. "The Sun played a pretty good role [sic]," a user commented on Kriti Sanon's beautiful pictures. Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning in Shimmery Brown Saree, Check Gorgeous Pictures of the Adipurush Actress.

Check Kriti Sanon's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

