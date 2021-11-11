Malaika Arora has always been a fashionable star. Be it a casual outing or attending a gala night, Malla never fails to impress. Now, the diva has shared some stunning pics of herself decked in a rose gold body-hugging gown by Naeem Khan wherein she looks ultra-glam. Further, her hair tied in a neat bun, she opted for diamond earrings. In a nutshell, Malaika is a bombshell in a glittery attire.

Malaika Arora:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

There Are More Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)