MET Gala is back! This year the theme of the fashion event is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Having said that, the MET Gala 2021 red-carpet this year will be live-streamed on September 13, by Vogue at 5:30 pm (ET). FYI, for Indians, it will go live around 3:00 am (IST) on September 14, 2021, on Vogue's Twitter handle. The fashion's biggest night's live stream will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer. Met Gala 2021: Best/Craziest Looks From Earlier Exhibitions.

MET Gala 2021 on Vogue:

For the first time in its history, you can watch the #MetGala happen in real time. The livestream will be hosted by two special guests: actor and recording artist @KekePalmer, and comedian, writer, and director Ilana Glazer (@ilazer). Here's how to watch: https://t.co/3ddokxVDdB pic.twitter.com/65WhAgvXXB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 7, 2021

