Nita Ambani always puts her best fashion foot forward, whether it is for an event, a show, promotion, or a regular outing. Her latest appearance is no exception! Nita Ambani redefines sophistication in a classic black saree featuring gold and silver-striped detailing. She pairs it with magnificent and exquisite emerald jewellery that includes a long necklace with a pendant, matching ring, bracelet, and stud earrings. She dazzles in the stunning ensemble at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner. She completes the look with an elegant black bindi and chic black heels. Her makeup, featuring subtle hues of pink swiped onto her lips, cheeks, and eyes, completes the look to perfection. Her hair, styled into a neat bun, finishes the look to finesse. View Nita Ambani’s pictures below. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Arriving in Washington for Inaugural Celebrations To Mark Return to Power.

Nita Ambani at Donald Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner

Washington, US: Ahead of the US President-Elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson, Nita Ambani, attended the Private Reception on Saturday, January 18. Draped in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, designed with extensive… pic.twitter.com/s4wemUBudL — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

