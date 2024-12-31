Sara Tendulkar never fails to steal the spotlight with her impeccable style and beauty, and her latest post is no exception. In a video, Sara stuns in a vibrant neon green monokini as she rides a jet ski in Australia and chases the thrill of adventure. She completes her look with sleek sunglasses and chic stud earrings. Her neatly tied ponytail adds an extra dose of oomph, perfectly complementing the outfit. Her minimalistic makeup, enhances her features and matches the vibe of the monokini. Watch the video below. Sara Tendulkar Makes Showstopping Appearance at India Couture Week 2024 in Rahul Mishra's Iris Dress, Gives A Masterclass in Effortless Elegance and Glamour.

Sara Tendulkar Sizzles in Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

