Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a breathtaking navy blue, gold, and purple churidar set, turning heads and setting the ultimate fashion goals. Her outfit was a true masterpiece, featuring a luxurious velvet top adorned with intricate gold and purple embroidery and a chic v-neckline. Paired with matching purple pants embellished with stunning purple and gold embroidery, complete with dazzling mirror work, and topped off with a coordinating purple dupatta. Accessorising with flair, Shehnaaz added gold heels and elegant stud earrings to elevate her look. Her makeup was flawless, boasting a radiant, dewy base and a pop of mauve on her lips, perfectly complemented by a subtle winged liner for added allure. Completing her glamorous ensemble, Shehnaaz's softly blown-out wavy hair added the perfect touch of sophistication and finesse. Shehnaaz Gill Trends on Twitter After She Aces Ramp Walk at Lakme Fashion Week; Fans Are in Awe of Her Ravishing Look (Check Tweets).

View Shehnaaz Gill’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram

