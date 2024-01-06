Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, admired by the younger generation, showcased his style and charisma in a recent Instagram post. The actor sported a black casual jacket, paired with a matching tee and jeans, exuding effortless coolness. Completing the look with black sunglasses, he captioned the photos, "Climate cool, jacket rule." Undoubtedly, his latest appearance is establishing some noteworthy winter fashion trends. Sidharth Malhotra's Red Carpet Looks That Prove He's 'Munda Kamaal Da'.

Check Sidharth Malhotra's Latest Look In Black Casual Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

