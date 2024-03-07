Sini Shetty, India's representative at the 71st Miss World 2023, had all eyes on her during the beauty pageant rehearsals. Donning a chic beige peplum top adorned with shimmering floral accents, paired seamlessly with a matching skirt, she looked elegant and sophisticated. Adding to the allure, elegant drapes enhanced her shapely shoulders and her graceful silhouette. She accessorised her outfit with peep-toe heels, a delicate ring, and dangling beige and black earrings. Her makeup, featuring a flawless base, nude pink lipstick, and dramatic brows, liner, and kohl, highlighted her natural beauty flawlessly. With her hair styled into a neat half-up, half-down updo, she exuded sheer perfection from head to toe. 71st Miss World 2023 India Contestant Sini Shetty Gave a Power-Packed Performance in the Talent Round in a Traditional Maroon and Gold Outfit (View Pics and Videos).

View Sini Shetty’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

